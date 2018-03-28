Mumbai: Mayur Verma who started his career journey from one of the most popular shows of Bindass Emotional Attyachar has made his strong place in the entertainment industry in a short span of time. Mayur Verma has created his own path towards success. Being pushed by his family to their family business, this Ludhiana boy chooses his passion of acting over his business and in a short span of time he made a strong image in the TV industry and bagged all the applauds from the audiences.

From Bade Ache Lagte Hai to Swaragini this TV heartthrob is also recognized for doing the best roles in the popular shows like CID, Jeannie Aur Jiju, Jaanbaz Sindbad, Kya Hua Tera Vaada, Aahat etc. This TV personality who has entertained the audience with his amazing acting skills and cute looks is all set to enter the Bollywood through his upcoming haunted film evil dead. Evil dead movie already released in Hollywood few years back

Apart from Mayur Verma, Bollywood famous personalities such as King of romance Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Wahi, Karan Singh Grover, Gurmeet Chaudhary and many TV actors had made it big in the bigger arena and Mayur Verma will also surely bring the tide in the Bollywood industry getting applauds the audiences.