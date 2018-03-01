‘Tumhari Sulu’ will be remade in Tamil; Jyotika will be seen playing Vidya Balan’s role

Mumbai: Vidya Balan starer ‘Tumhari Sulu’ is going to be remade in Tamil by filmmaker Radha Mohan. It is reported that, actress Jyotika will act in Vidya’s role in a remake of Tamil version in Triveni’s films.

Jyotika said in a press release, “I am a big Vidya (Balan) fan. I love her voice and command over Hindi, which is rare in Bollywood today. I’ve watched every Vidya film, and Tumhari Sulu, in my opinion, is her most lovable work. I feel honoured to be stepping into her shoes. Kudos to the producers and to Suresh (Triveni) for making such a lively, honest, real and feel-good film!”

Balan added, “As a Tamil ponnu (girl), I feel happy about our film being remade in Tamil. Tumhari Sulu is a hugely special film for me and I wish Jyotika all the best in spreading the Sulu love!”

Tarun Garg shared on twitter, “We are delighted that our much-loved #TumhariSulu is being remade in #Tamil by G. Dhananjayan of Bofta Media Works India. All the best, director Radha Mohan and the lovely Jyothika who will step into @vidya_balan’s hallowed shoes!@Suriya_offl @TSeries @EllipsisEntt”

Tumhari Sulu released in 2017, the story is about a housewife, who becomes a radio jockey. Radha Mohan and Jyotika earlier worked in a romantic comedy movie ‘Mozhi’ which was released in 2017.

Jyotika has worked in Bollywood and also in South Industry. In Bollywood she was debut with ‘Doli Saja Ke Rakhna’ opposite to Akshaye Khanna, the film was helmed by Priyadarshan. Jyotika starrer film Chandramukhi, was remade in Hindi – Bhool Bhulaiyaa and her character was played by Vidya Balan.