Tumhari Sulu song ‘Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani’ singer Guru Randhawa’s single ‘Lahore’ is out today

Mumbai: Singer Guru Randhawa single song “Lahore” has been launch today. One of the popular independent singers, who have had a significant number of peppy songs to his credit, is Guru Randhawa.

He also recreated song ‘Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani’ for Vidya Balan starrer movie ‘Tumhari Sulu’. One of the more recognized voices not only in Punjab but also in Hindi film industry.

Talking about the song Guru Randhawa comments, “This new song is called ‘Lahore’. It’s about a girl, who I have referred to from different places. Like is she from Lahore, Delhi, Mumbai, London by comparing her to Lahore’s beauty, Mumbai’s move, London’s weather and so on. The beats of the song are peppy and I am sure the audience will be able to relate.”

When ask him how the idea of the song came along and the inspiration behind it and Guru reveals only a little bit by saying, “We were traveling by the car when these lyrics and beat came to my mind. It is basically describing a girl’s beauty and comparing it to different places of the world. Actually, I keep on listening to music everywhere and whichever beat or loop strikes my head first I start writing lyrics for it and get into the zone. I myself compose music taking inspiration from everyday lives so that my fans can truly enjoy the essence of the music that is being portrayed.”

