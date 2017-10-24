‘Tumhari Sulu’ poster: Vidya takes part in lemon-and-spoon race

New Delhi: Here’s a fresh new poster of Bollywood star Vidya Balan’s upcoming much awaited film ‘Tumhari Sulu’.

Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the look on his social media in which the ‘Begum Jaan’ star is seen balancing a lemon on a spoon in her mouth for a race.

‘Tumhari Sulu’ is about a competent woman who chances upon the opportunity of becoming an RJ and grabs it with both hands.

The movie is a comedy-drama which is being directed by adman Suresh Triveni.

It also stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles and is slated to release on November 17.