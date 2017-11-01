Free Press Journal
'Tumhari Sulu' new poster: Vidya Balan looks cheerful as an ideal housemaker

— By Asia News International | Nov 01, 2017 07:48 am
New Delhi: A new poster of Vidya Balan’s upcoming film ‘Tumhari Sulu’ has been released on social media. Clad in a sari, Vidya is seen carrying a grocery bag in one hand, balloons in another and also holding a handbag.

Sharing the poster, film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted: “Here’s the new poster of the forthcoming slice-of-life film #TumhariSulu… 17 Nov 2017 release..”

‘Tumhari Sulu’ is about a competent woman who chances upon the opportunity of becoming an RJ and grabs it with both hands. The comedy-drama is directed by adman Suresh Triveni and also stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles.

The flick is slated to release on November 17, 2017.

