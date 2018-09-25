Tumbbad trailer unravels an enigma of mystery and spookiness

The makers of Tumbbad released the trailer of the film leaving everyone spooked with the never seen before spine-chilling experience of fear and mystery. The trailer gives a glimpse of a mysterious place called Tumbbad and the puzzle that revolves around it. With the haunting visuals and a set up that showcases an intense horror thriller, Tumbbad holds a mayhem to the treasure that is protected by a spirit. The intriguing trailer showcases the mythological tale that forms the backbone of this horror film. Sohum Shah who will be playing the protagonist in the film will be seen donning the typical attire worn by Konkanasth Brahmans in Maharashtra, grabbing the essence of the character.

The actor took to Twitter to announce the trailer. He said,”Darr gaye? Ab toh shuru bhi nahi hua hai! #TumbbadTrailer.” Showcasing the interiors of Maharashtra in the medieval period, the teaser pleased the audience with an interesting mixture of mythology and horror leaving everyone with a spine-chilling experience. The trailer gives a glimpse of a roller coaster ride of fantasy, action, and terror.

Ever since the release of its first look, Tumbbad has been creating a lot of buzz. The teaser has created a huge anticipation amongst the audience to witness the film on the screen. Giving glimpses of fantasy, action, frights, and horror, Tumbbad is a thrilling rollercoaster ride that questions the roots of human greed while providing entertainment of the purest kind.

The much ambitious project has been a six long year roller coaster ride for Sohum Shah while Aanand L Rai defines the film as a genre-defining film. Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s presentation and Sohum Shah Films in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films. Tumbbad is set to release on 12th October 2018.