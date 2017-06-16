Tubelight’s new song ‘Main Agar’ is sure to touch your heart

The makers of Tubelight have released a new song ‘Main Agar’ from the much-awaited movie starring Salman Khan.

The song starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child artist Matin Rey Tangu is out! Late actor Om Puri, too, features in the track sung Atif Aslam and his soulful voice is sure to touch your heart.

The song is crooned by Atif Aslam and composed by Pritam and it melts your heart in tears when you hear it. The combination of Atif and Pritam seems magnificent and they have touched audience’s heart through this song.

Tubelight is directed by Kabir Khan and bankrolled by Salman Khan’s production Salman Khan Films (SKF). The much awaited film will hit the screens on June 25.