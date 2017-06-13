‘Tubelight’ star Salman Khan: I do not feel the need to put down others

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is busy in promoting his upcoming films ‘Tubelight’ in Mumbai. He is even coming on the TV show ‘Super Night with Tubelight’ for the same

On working with Kabir Khan from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ to Tubelight, Salman Khan said in the interview to DNA, “There’s been no change from the time when Kabir came to narrate the story of Kabul Express to me, and I told him that I wanted to play the Talibani’s character. He thought I was joking. From Tiger to Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Tubelight, he is exactly the way he was.”

After Baahubali and Dangal’s success Salman Khan spoke about numbers in a press conference recently. When asked about the same, he said, “I will tell you why numbers have become such a big thing. The most amazing thing about Baahubali’s success is that the Hindi audiences are so accepting. They have made a Telugu film so large, even though they do not know south heroes apart from three or four of them. South audiences know us there; yet, our films do not do that volume of business because their fans have an extraordinary sense of loyalty to their actors. Fan following is very strong — if there is a Kamal Haasan fan, then he will be a Kamal fan forever; Rajinikanth fan will be a Rajinikanth fan for life.”

Of late, there has been a lot of variation Salman’s characters, from Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Speaking about it, he told DNA, “I think I am lucking out with scripts right now. My next is action film — Tiger Zinda Hai. Then I have a superb script as a dancer, in which I have the most incredible character of a father to a nine-year-old. It is a different kind of a film.”

After completing 25 year in the entertainment industry, Salman is now competing with himself. He said. “I keep myself on the toes all the time. It is not about competition, it is about you competing with yourself. Even when you talk about collections, it is your collections and has nothing to do with anybody else. I believe one should never put anyone else down but try and raise their own level. Once you do that, others will also raise their own levels. Some people put others down, do negative publicity. I do not feel the need to do that. I have not learnt this from my seniors,” Salman adds in the interview.