Tubelight Ki Night: Child star Matin Rey Tangu and Salman Khan’s adorable real-life bonding

Mumbai: ‘Tubelight’’s special event turned out to be one hell of a gala night as the world finally met the star of the film – Matin Rey Tangu – at Taj Lands Ends in Bandra (Mumbai).

The events started with ‘Tubelight’ most popular song ‘The Radio Song’ where Salman and Sohail Khan entered with their iconic dance. Those present at the event were bhai, Kabir Khan, Pritam, Amar Butala, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Jubin Nautiyal, and, Javed Ali.

Salman Khan introduced Matin Rey Tangu at the gala night. It was the surprise package of the evening, and he stole the show with his entry.

Salman Khan was at his candid best as he interacted with the press. Tangu proved to be a joy of bundle, who made the media laugh with his innocent question to Salman Khan, his father and brother. He asked, ‘Apko kaisa lag raha hai, ki aap ka beta is pictures mai kaam kar raha hai.’ (How do you feel that your son working in this film). His father said, ‘You worked very well, I’m proud of you’.

When Salman reminded Matin that he never enjoyed acting in the film and that he never wanted to be actor, Matin replied, “ab kya actor ban gaya to ban gaya na. Ab aur kya karega. (Now I want to be actor).”

Salman also asked Matin that, “If press writes against me than what will you do? Matin said, ‘I will do karate’.”

Matin took the stage amidst cheers, beckoning the audience to welcome him. Matin also danced with Salman, and also kept him – and the audience – in splits with his innocent comments. This is a little showstopper to watch out for sure!

Here’s a glimpse of some moments from the ‘Tubelight’ evening.

‘Tubelight’ is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu. It is co-produced by Amar Butala.

‘Tubelight’ will release in cinemas worldwide on June 23, 2017.