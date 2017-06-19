Tubelight Dialogue Promo: Salman Khan and Sohail Khan set an example of Brotherhood

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan starrer Tubelight is creating news every day since its announcement. Tubelight’s team unique promotion strategy create a huge buzz amongst the masses. Its unique dialogue promos and Salman’s funny avatar makes it more interesting and entertaining.

Recently, the team of the film has again released a new dialogue promo of the film in which Salman and Sohail sets a good example of brotherhood. This short clip shows the naughty side of Salman in which he is taking a physical test to get into the army but fails. Also, while fighting to know the reason behind his rejection, Sohail comes to his rescue and makes him understand that though he might not have been selected to serve the country, he can definitely be an army man for his own village and keep the people safe from any kind of trouble.

This engaging promo will surely attract the audiences to the theatres. the film also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Matin Rey Tangu. The film is set in the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian War. Tubelight is directed by Kabir Khan and is all set to release on 23rd June, 2017.