‘Tubelight’ behind the scenes: How Salman Khan transformed into Laxman Singh Bisht

Mumbai: The behind the scenes making of ‘Tubelight’ was shared by Salman Khan Films on Tuesday. The video describe the beautiful journey of Laxman Singh Bisht, who is innocent and charming.

While the story of ‘Tubelight’ is of two brothers, the Chinese actor Zhu Zhu plays an important role in the film. The film directed by Kabir Khan, stars Zhu Zhu, Sohail Khan and child actor, Matin Rey Tangu. The song has been composed by Pritam and sung by Atif Aslam. The film is set to release this Eid.

Actors Salman and Sohail have already begun promoting the film. On television, they will promote their film on the Sunil Grover show ‘Super Night with Tubelight’, which will be a one hour telecast show. Also today’s episode on Taarak Mehta Kaa Ooltah Chashmah will see the two brothers coming on it.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also star Katrina Kaif.