Trump fan disrupts Robert De Niro’s Broadway musical

— By Asia News International | Jun 19, 2018 01:31 pm
New York, In response to Robert De Niro’s “F**K Trump” comment in June 10, a supporter of the US President created a scene as he flashed a Trump 2020 “Keep America Great” banner and stood near the stage during a Broadway musical on Saturday. The banner was in protest of Hollywood superstar Robert De Niro “F**k Trump!” comment on June 10 at the Tony Awards. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Trump supporter created a scene during a Saturday night during a Broadway performance of “A Bronx Tale: The Musical,” of which De Niro was a co-director of.

The news came to light after a theatregoer posted a picture of it on Twitter. A theatregoer Joe Del Vicario tweeted, “The times we live in. At the end of A Bronx Tale, a man turned around and faced the audience to show us how big of a pair he has. He was escorted shortly after. It’s sad that people can’t enjoy a beautiful show and embrace its unifying message without politicizing it.”

Trump in response to the comment took on De Niro and called him a “very low IQ individual” on Twitter. “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t…,” Trump tweeted on June 13.

At the end of the day the conservative media went on to support Trump.

