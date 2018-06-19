Trump fan disrupts Robert De Niro’s Broadway musical

New York, In response to Robert De Niro’s “F**K Trump” comment in June 10, a supporter of the US President created a scene as he flashed a Trump 2020 “Keep America Great” banner and stood near the stage during a Broadway musical on Saturday. The banner was in protest of Hollywood superstar Robert De Niro “F**k Trump!” comment on June 10 at the Tony Awards. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Trump supporter created a scene during a Saturday night during a Broadway performance of “A Bronx Tale: The Musical,” of which De Niro was a co-director of.

The news came to light after a theatregoer posted a picture of it on Twitter. A theatregoer Joe Del Vicario tweeted, “The times we live in. At the end of A Bronx Tale, a man turned around and faced the audience to show us how big of a pair he has. He was escorted shortly after. It’s sad that people can’t enjoy a beautiful show and embrace its unifying message without politicizing it.”

The times we live in. At the end of A Bronx Tale, a man turned around and faced the audience to show us how big of a pair he has. He was escorted shortly after. It’s sad that people can’t enjoy a beautiful show and embrace its unifying message without politicizing it. #broadway pic.twitter.com/6tVN4Qf4d6

— Joe Del Vicario (@joedelvicario_) June 17, 2018

Trump in response to the comment took on De Niro and called him a “very low IQ individual” on Twitter. “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t…,” Trump tweeted on June 13.

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

…realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

At the end of the day the conservative media went on to support Trump.