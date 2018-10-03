Free Press Journal
Trouble in Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's paradise?

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 03, 2018 05:07 pm
Bollywood’s cutest couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s alleged relationship seems to have hit rock bottom. The couple although never accepted their relationship publicly, Disha’s frequent outing with Tiger’s family and their pictures from exotic vacations were enough to prove that the duo were more than good friends.

According to a source, “The couple from past few months were having their share of arguments. At first they thought that these were the regular couple arguments which they will resolve eventually. However both Disha and Tiger have now came on mutual term that there are some issues between them which will never be resolved.”

The source further added, “The duo soon realized that there’s no point in starching a relationship just for the sake of it and hence the couple have decided to call it quits and focus on their respective career. However they will maintain a professional relationship and will not shy away in starring a film together, if a project excites them”


On work front, Tiger will be soon seen in Student of The Year 2 opposite Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, Disha will be seen in a pivotal role in Salman Khan’s Bharat.

