Trouble in ‘DeepVeer’ universe? Ranveer Singh and Sara Sampaio’s magazine cover is too hot to handle

Earlier, we had reported that Ranveer Singh would be collaborating with Portuguese International supermodel Sara Sampaio. The reports also stated that their chemistry during the Vogue magazine’s cover photo shoot was fireworks.

That being said the proof is out of their steamy chemistry with the cover picture of Vogue magazine. Recently, Ranveer shared a cover photoshoot picture with Sara Sampaio on Twitter.

In this picture, we see the drop-dead gorgeousness between Ranveer and Sara. Their body posture, outfits and sensuous facial expressions are too hot to handle. DeepVeer fans will be seeing this extraordinary picture with a heavy heart.

A source revealed to Pinkvilla, “Vogue is doing a breath-taking, super-hot cover with Ranveer and Sara that will floor everyone. Sara and Ranveer have scorching chemistry together and the two have really gone the distance to pull off an extremely unique concept that is surely going to be loved by everybody.”

The source further added by saying, “Ranveer and Sara met in London where they shot for the entire day together. The entire crew shooting this campaign is international. We can tell you that a cover like this hasn’t come out in India. It is a clutter-breaking one that will hog the headlines.”

Will Deepika comment on the post as usual? Watch this space to get updated on the same.