Trolls think ‘Lust Stories’ actress Kiara Advani went under the knife, actor’s reply is EPIC

‘MS Dhoni’ actress, Kiara Advani is grabbing a lot of headlines these days ever since her masturbation scene from ‘Lust Stories’ went viral on social media. Kiara recently attended the launch of MXS, a brand owned by Monisha Jaisingh and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. And trolls targeted her over her pictures especially her cheeks. Some people pointed that her cheeks aren’t on point. However, the actress hit back at them with an epic reply.

Kiara in an Instagram story wrote, “Wow just reading these comments!! Calm down peeps don’t jump to conclusions. You might not fancy the cheeks but it was no doctor just some yummy biryani from the night before,” adding an eye-roll emotion for effect.

On the work front, Kiara is busy with a Telugu project opposite Ram Charan. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer ‘Takht’. On the personal front, Kiara is reportedly dating Bollywood hunk Sidharth Malhotra. However, neither of them is either accepting or denying the relationship.