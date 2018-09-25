Trollers compare Mahesh Bhatt to Anup Jalota; Rhea Chakraborty shuts everyone with this post

Bollywood celebs often get trolled on internet, and this time actress Rhea Chakraborty is the victim of the trollers. Rhea posted a picture of her with Mahesh Bhatt, wishing the veteran filmmaker on his birthday. However, some social media users were not happy with Rhea for sharing intimate picture with Mahesh Bhatt. People started calling Mahesh Bhatt, Anup Jalota. To shut down the trolls Rhea posted a picture of her with Mahesh Bhatt and wrote hard hitting post for the trollers.

She captioned the photo, “Tu kaun hain, Tera naam hain kya? Seeta bhi yahaan badnaam hui! If the trolls can hurl muck and filth of their minds, which comes out of their depraved souls, then all our claims of having moved away from the dark ages are bogus. Hey guys, don’t you know you see the world AS YOU ARE, not AS IT IS!”

Last week, Rhea had posted several photos with Mahesh Bhatt. She captioned the photo, “Happy birthday to my Buddha @maheshfilm Sir , this is us – you held me with love , you showed me love , and you have unclipped my wings forever , you are the “heart hitting ” fire that ignites every soul it comes by ! Words fail me I love you.”

They were compared to Bigg Boss couple Anup Jalota and his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu, who is 37 years younger than him.

On the work front Rhea will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s upcoming movie Jalebi.