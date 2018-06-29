Troll victim Uday Chopra has some solution for Twitter trolls; read details

Twitter has always been a place where people put their strong opinion on certain issues, however, there are some celebs who always get trolled for many reasons. Among all those celebs, Uday Chopra, who’s always been getting trolled on social media, and now he has come up with his own guidelines for trollers on Twitter. Recently, Uday took to Twitter and wrote, “I feel @Twitter should start new verified accounts for trolls. If u are a verified troll u get a red check mark on ur profile. This will create harmony in the troll community as trolls will have something to work towards and non trolls will at least know who a troll is. Thoughts?”

In another tweet, he wrote, “This will also further benefit normal users because getting trolled by a verified troll will carry less psychological weight; as one will feel, that since it’s a verified troll trolling me, it’s not so bad. @Twitter”

Well, it seems like Uday has now taken those trolls seriously and taking a sarcastic dig at them. After all, the Dhoom star has always been trolled for his many things. In May, as per reports of IBTimes, Uday through Google search had found out that Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala is a ‘BJP, RSS’ person, and through his tweet, suggested that Vala’s past association with BJP might influence the Karnataka election verdict.