‘Trideviyaan’ embroiled in a comedy of errors

Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja, who is playing double role in comedy show Trideviyaan, says that the future tracks are going to be much more interesting and funny.

Bollywood actor Ranjeet, who plays Gamosha in the show, recently lost his memory and the show promises an interesting twist in the coming episodes.

Speaking to FPJ, she reveals, “If you are following the show, you will know that Gamosha has entered the house and he has lost his memory. So we are trying to regain his memory because we don’t know his identity. We have no idea who he is. There is a lot of hit and miss and comedy of errors. It’s funny because despite having the antagonist in front of us, we don’t know who he is.”

“So this is the high point right now. The hero doesn’t know about the villain and vice versa. It’s really hilarious to see them go hand-in-hand. You must watch it,” she adds. The show airs on the weekdays at 9.30 pm on Sony SAB.