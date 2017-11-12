Trend Reversal! Older actresses in Bollywood now prefer working with younger men

In a society where younger actresses are always paired with older actors, NIKITA WADHAWAN finds a refreshing change where older actresses now prefer working with younger men

While 50-plus heroes have been habitually romancing girls less than half their age on screen, the reverse trend seems to be catching up in Bollywood as A-list actresses are now being paired opposite younger actors. Commercial cinema no longer considers it a taboo for an older actress to court a younger actor on screen. After romancing Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seems to have taken a shine to younger actors. Now the actress will romance Rajkummar Rao in her next outing ‘Fanney Khan’, and reportedly she has been refusing to be paired opposite older actors. But Ash is not the first who seems to looking at younger pastures in terms of her co-actors.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

You might think that after her break-up with Shahid Kapoor, Kareena would have sworn off younger actors, apparently not. There was a lot of noise when the news first came out that Kareena would be working with a younger actor Imran Khan. Their first film together ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’ did not do well at the box office but they still went on to do another film together, ‘Gori Tere Pyar Mein’. She also shared screen space with Arjun Kapoor in the movie ‘Ki & Ka’, who is five years younger than Bebo, unfortunately, even this film failed to make much of an impact at the box office.

Priyanka Chopra

With Kareena romancing the young guns of Bollywood, how can Priyanka be left behind? While she maybe off Bollywood for now, our global star romanced not one but two young boys at the same time in ‘Gunday’. She starred opposite Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in this movie, who are both around three years younger than her.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina starred with two years younger actor Aditya Roy Kapoor, in ‘Fitoor’ and with Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Baar Baar Dekho’. Even though ‘Fitoor’ tanked at the box office, Aditya and Katrina’s chemistry was much talked about and appreciated. This did not dissipate her spirits, Kat then moved on to Sidharth, who is three years younger to her. During the promotions of the movie Sid reportedly said that he used to watch Kat’s films when he was a student — he was just 18 when Kat made her debut in ‘Boom’ (2003). Something that did not go down too well with the actress.

Vidya Balan

Vidya has worked with Shahid Kapoor, who is around four years younger than her, in ‘Kismat Konnection’. The fact that Shahid looks like a typical chocolate boy didn’t help their on screen pairing and the age difference was quite visible. She has also worked with Emraan Hashmi in movies like ‘The Dirty Picture’ and ‘Ghanchakkar’, but they managed to look like a decent enough pair, probably because Emraan is just a year younger. She was also paired opposite Rajkummar Rao in ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’ which also starred Emraan. She even romanced Ali Fazal in ‘Bobby Jassos’.

Bipasha Basu

In her last outing she starred opposite younger-than-her-now-hubby Karan Singh Grover in the horror flick, ‘Alone’. Earlier, Bips acted with Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ (2008), and with Neil Nitin Mukesh in ‘Aa Dekhen Zara’ (2009). Though Ranbir and Bips didn’t look bad together, the age difference between Neil and Bips was quite prominent on screen. Bipasha also starred opposite Rana Daggubati who is six years younger to her in ‘Dum Maaro Dum’.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji who was 37 at that time, featured with Shahid Kapoor in ‘Dil Bole Hadippa!’ and with Prithviraj in ‘Aiyya’ in a bid to put her career back on track just before her marriage. However, neither of the two films could manage to set off fireworks at the box-office.

Rekha

With a 13 years of age difference, this jodi takes the cake. Rekha and Akshay Kumar’s steaming hot scenes from ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’ was one of the main attractions of the film. This on-screen pair also created a lot of off-screen controversies. During the shooting of the film, rumour has it that Akshay and the veteran actress Rekha allegedly had a short fling. Reports even stated that Akki’s then girlfriend, Raveena Tandon, had come to know about their affair and had apparently asked Rekha to maintain a distance from the actor.