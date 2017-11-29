Trailer of Avengers: Infinity war is out; almost every Marvel character is present

The most awaited movie Avengers: Infinity war will be out in 2018 but before that makers have unveil the first trailer of the movie which looks outstanding. Almost every Marvel character has tried to be shown in the trailer and in the end of the trailer we can see Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel first showed off a teaser all the way back in July at parent company Disney’s D23 Expo, and again at San Diego Comic-Con, but for the vast majority of fans who weren’t in the audiences at those events, the trailer marks the first look at the film.

Infinity War is set to be a major, game-changing film for Marvel — so big, in fact, that the story will spill over to a second, still-untitled Avengers movie set for release in 2019.

Along with the trailer, Marvel has also released the first poster for the movie, which doesn’t do much but remind viewers that yes, this is in fact an Avengers movie (although the design is a bit of a stylistic nod to the first teaser posters for the original Avengers and Age of Ultron).