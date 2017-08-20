Tragic! Mahakali actors Gagan Kang, Arijit Lavania die in gruesome road accident

Thane: Three persons, two of them TV actors, were killed in a road accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district near Mumbai yesterday morning.

Gagan Kang (38) and Arijit Lavania (30) who died in the accident had acted in a mythological tv serial. The third victim was yet to be identified, said inspector Mahesh Patil of Manor police station.

The victims were returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad after finishing a shoot when their car skidded off the road and rammed into a stationary truck near Chilar Phata at around 10 am, inspector Patil said.

The area is witnessing a heavy downpour since morning.

Impact of the collision was such that all three occupants of the car died on the spot.

Gagan Kang, who lived in Goregaon, Mumbai, was driving at the time of accident.

Gagan and Arijit had acted in the serial `Mahakali Anth Hi Arambh Hai on Colors.