Tragic! Actresses who lost their lives during childbirth

Childbirth complication is nowadays very common thing among women in the world. Basically, complications during birth are more common than complications during a woman’s pregnancy. There are so many things that can go wrong during these last moments of expectancy. There are many women in the world who have been losing their lives due to this serious complication. But do you know, there are three actresses who have also lost their lives due to childbirth complication. Take a look:

Smita Patil

Bollywood’s late legendary actress Smita Patil, who stills mesmerises us with her impactful performances, died in 1986 due to childbirth complication. After 14 days of giving birth to her son Prateik Babbar, Smita left this world and shocked everyone.

Modupe Oyekunle

Rising actress of Nigerian film industry i.e Nollywood, Modupe Oyekunle died during childbirth. According to NAIJ.com, Oyekunle died in the delivery room while trying to give birth to her third child. The late actress famously played Sandra in Segun Ogungbe’s blockbuster movie Ibi Giga.

Maureen Wanza

Kenyan TV actress Maureen Wanza, who was popularly known for her role as Sasha in the Swahili program Sumu, also lost her life during childbirth. Her death was a shock for her family as well as friends. Sadly, a child whom she had given birth to also died later.