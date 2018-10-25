‘Total Dhamaal’, ‘De De Pyaar De’ release postponed

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn‘s films “Total Dhamaal” and “De De Pyaar De” have been pushed to February 22, 2019 and April 26, 2019 respectively due to extensive work around visual effects, he announced on Thursday. “Total Dhamaal”, the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise “Dhamaal”, was earlier slated to release on December 7.

Ajay tweeted: “December date with you looks challenging, but still keeping my February date! Due to extensive VFX work, ‘Total Dhamaal’ will now release on February 22 and ‘De De Pyaar De’ moves to April 26,” he wrote.

“Total Dhamaal” stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film will be jointly produced by Inder Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria and Ajay Devgn. The second film was “Double Dhamaal”. It is directed by Inder Kumar. “De De Pyaar De” is a romantic comedy co-produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali. It also features Rakul Preet Singh.