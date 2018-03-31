Topless diva! Bruna Abdullah‘s open jacket and high waist bikini is a perfect spring break look

Bruna Abdullah is a Brazilian model and a Bollywood actress but more than her films, she has fans on her social media account. She never disappoints her fans and gives fitness and hotness goals with her updates and pics on Instagram. Enjoying the long weekend, are you? Then Bruna’s new picture is like a cherry on the top! She just took to the picture sharing app and posted a new pic which is a combination of chic and sexy.

She is wearing a formal black jacket but it is unbuttoned all the way down. She teams this up with a colourful high waist bikini bottom. This is a perfect spring break look and one can only think of sun, sand and surf looking at this picture. Man, Bruna will you please turn it down? Because, we can’t deal with this hotness.

For the uninitiated, Bruna was a part of movies like I Hate Luv Storys, Desi Boyz and Grand Masti. The ‘Subah Hone De’ actress was an instant hit among the masses and her social media accounts are a testament to the same. The sizzling star was out of India for a long vacation and is back now. Hopefully, she will sign more projects and come back to scorch the big screen. Until then, just be content with this hot photoshoot.