Top grossing Bollywood movies of 2016 in India, Shahrukh Khan’s Fan fails the cut

Bollywood, one of the biggest cinema producers in the world always and has tons of money riding in the making of each movie.

But some movies vanish in the first week of the release and some remain on the box office till next big movie is released.

2016 is the year were small budget films have done tremendously well, in terms of collection, and we have seen good cinema.

Big budget movies of three Khan’s were on the box office but one Khan (King Khan) didn’t get entry in Rs 100 crore club.

The Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood has given the three Khans’s a good competition.

So we present you the highest grossing movies of Bollywood in 2016

Sultan:

The number 1 position goes to Sultan; the much awaited movie of Bhaijan (Salman Khan) was a massive hit at the box-office and collected more than Rs 300 crore.

Dangal:

Aamir Khan is seen with one film in two or three years and breaks all the box-office records. Aamir Khan’s Dangal has collected more than Rs 150 crore in just five days since release. The numbers continue to swell. It may break Sultan’s record in the coming weeks.

MS Dhoni – The Untold Story:

Biopic on Dhoni gave Sushant Singh Rajput the biggest hit of his career. MS Dhoni – The Untold Story collected around Rs 133 crore.

Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3:

Akshay Kumar, the entertainer, gave tough competition to all three Khans’. He featured in three films this year and all three films collected more than Rs 100 crore each. Airlift (Rs 129 crore), Rustom (127.42 crore) and Housefull 3 (Rs 107.70 crore) are at number 3, 4 and 6 in this list.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil:

Karan Johar’s film which hogged the limelight and ran into controversy for starring Pakistani actors, also eventually did well at the box office. The movie collected Rs 112.39 crore.

Shivaay:

Ajay Devgn directorial debut movie was also in the list of controversial movies of 2016. Shivaay clashed with ADHM and there was a cold war between Ajay and Karan. The movie collected Rs 100.25 crore.

All the collections are domestic collection (India only) no overseas collection were taken into consideration.