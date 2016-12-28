Top 5 Social media queens of Bollywood in 2016

2016 is coming to an end and like every year, the social media world had several viral posts and trolls. These posts made us smile, laugh, happy, sad or bristle. But there are celebrities who had entertained us throughout the year. It’s time to give them a return gift by making them social media queens. Here are five celebrities who took social media by storm.

Deepika Padukone

Twitter: 16.9 m

Instagram: 13.7 m

Facebook: 32 m

From debuting in a Hollywood movie to bagging multiple awards to ruling the social media brigade, Dips has nailed it all this year. Deepika Padukone continues to get a huge fan following across the globe. The actress’ cumulative followers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are now 63.55 million.

According to Twitter India’s recently released list Deepika is the ‘Most Followed’ Indian women on Twitter with a whooping 16.9 million followers. The list also has popular Indian names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Narendra Modi and Shah Rukh Khan.

Deepika’s Instagram account has ace the Instagram’s ‘Outfit Of The Day’ (OOTD) which has received more than 300K likes. You will be proud to know that she is the only Indian actress to feature in Instagram’s 2016 list.

Earlier in an interview to a magazine, the gorgeous actress has admitted that she is a reserved kind of person and likes keeping her personal life private. The only reason of her presence on social media is to keep in touch with her fans as she likes one-on-one interactions with them. But she sure knows how to leverage the technology for keeping her fans updated about her upcoming movie or product launch.

On the work front, Deepika is currently shooting her next film ‘Padmavati’ with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Priyanka Chopra

Twitter: 15.8 m

Instagram: 13.1 m

Facebook: 25 m

No doubt PeeCee is featured in the list, we all know how addicted is PeeCee is to social media. The actress has nearly 54.85 million followers across the three major social media platforms. Unlike other celebrities who leverage their social media presence just to grab their professional projects, Priyanka uses social media as a medium to connect with her army of fans by conducting regular chat sessions. However, busy she is, she never fails to update, inspire and entertain her fans.

Recently, the actress has also debuted on LinkedIn as a LinkedIn Influencer. Her LinkedIn profile introduction says ‘Actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist…dreamer, do-er, achiever’. And we can’t agree more!

Sonakshi Sinha

Twitter: 8.22 m

Instagram: 6.4 m

Facebook: 23 m

The ‘Selfie Queen’ of Bollywood is on number three in the list with 37.73 million followers. We all know celebrities and their selfie obsession, but anyone who is Sonakshi’s follower on social media will know what makes her stand above the crowd. She always keeps her social media updated with tons of selfies with adorable expressions.

The Lootera actress knows how to make everyone ‘Khamosh’ be it her debut against Salman Khan or losing oodles of weight to get the diva title or flaunting her fashion statement at events but what caught everyone’s attention is the sheer number of selfies she posts. Besides, the actress has also earned herself the title ‘Dubsmash Queen’ where she mouths famous dialogues and songs.

Sonam Kapoor

Twitter: 9.7 m

Instagram: 8.2 m

Facebook: 15 m

The style icon of Bollywood is quite a trendsetter, be it her fashion statement or social media the actress knows how to impress all. Besides she is also the first Indian celebrity to launch her own app, where she features behind the scenes videos, photographs, photo shoots, interesting happenings, posts fashion tips and make-up tutorials.

Sonam has 33.19 million followers across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The actress in an interview admitted that she believes social media is a great tool of communication and misusing it is bad.

Anushka Sharma

Twitter: 9.14 m

Instagram: 8 m

Facebook: 6 m

Anushka has been a victim of social media trolls several times. The actress prefers ignoring the trolls as she feels it shows their upbringing and social responsibilities. Though Miss Sharma ignores trolls but no one can ignore the talent she posses and this makes her one of the most followed celebrities on social media.

Recently, Anushka shared a cute video with her pet Dude. The video showed Anushka singing Sultan movie’s track ‘Bulleya’ and Dude goes ahead and licks her face.