Too Hot! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin and Shivangi get romantic in cold water in Greece

Popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows on the television. Currently, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s shooting a romantic scene in Greece. The two were expected shoot in cold water for three days. And even though the production tried to cancel the shoot, they insisted on continuing “It was commendable that both Shivangi and Moshin did three sequences in three days which required them to be in extremely cold water and weather.

“We decided to change the sequence for their comfort but once they got to know they insisted that we do not creatively compromise and did all the three sequences. Seeing their enthusiasm and commitment, they received a huge applause from the entire team,” says Shahi.

The show has a wonderful set of actors who will get go of personal comfort to make sure the show does well. Acts like these inspire others from the team to work hard too, says Shahi. “When actors work with so much enthusiasm and commitment, it inspires the entire teams to give their best too,” he adds.