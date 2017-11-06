Tom Hanks helps man propose to his girlfriend in Texas

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Tom Hanks helped a couple get engaged at the Texas Book Festival in Austin.

The two-time Oscar winner was at a talk about his new book, “Uncommon Type: Some Stories,” and at the end of the event, the superstar had a question-and-answer session that ended in his helping a man propose to his girlfriend, reported E! online.

During the session Hanks read out a question from a man named Ryan McFarling, “Here’s Ryan’s question, and it’s for Nikki Young…”Nikki, will you marry me?”

Hanks then called the couple on stage and Ryan proposed to his Nikki in front of the audience. The newly betrothed couple also took photos with the 61- year-old actor