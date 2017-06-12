‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ trailer: Entertaining with an important message

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar fans, rejoice! The first trailer for much-awaited ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ has arrived and just its name, the trailer is also unique.

The trailer starts with Keshav aka Akshay Kumar repeatedly telling his father that he wants to get married. Then, we see Keshav marrying a buffalo because he is a ‘manglik’. As the trailer moves forward, he meets his dream girl, Bhumi Pednekar, and both are soon married.

It is the morning after the marriage that Bhumi is rudely introduced to lota gang for Akshay’s house has no toilet. She soon leaves him due to this and Akshay, who is deeply in love with his wife, wants to bring in awareness about the risks of defecating in open and wants to build a toilet at home.

Watch trailer here:

In the three-minute footage, director Shree Narayan Singh manages to highlight the importance of sanitation in India.

Akshay Kumar posted a video with a captioned, A love that started a revolution! Here’s the #ToiletEkPremKathaTrailer @ToiletTheFilm @psbhumi

In spite of the serious social message, the fast paced promo entertains you at all levels. Divyendu Sharma, the ‘Pyar ka Punchnama’ fame, plays Akshay’s friend.

The makers unveiled the trailer during the innings break of the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and South Africa.

The flick is slated to release on August 11.