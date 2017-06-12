‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ Trailer: B-town celebs go gaga over Akshay Kumar, film’s theme

The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ is out and fans are going crazy over it. Within few hours of its release, the trailer has already got 5k views on YouTube and we can’t stop watching it again and again. Maybe because never has Bollywood addressed such an important and real issue in their films. Toilet in Hindi films has till recently been attached to humour only which is really sad. But trust only Akshay to say yes to a project which is unlike anything you have seen before.

The film revolves around Keshav (Akshay) and Jaya (Bhumi), who fight against all odds to spread awareness about sanitation in their village. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, the film promises to be a fun story but with a strong message. The movie traces Akshay and Bhumi’s journey, who goes against all odds to spread awareness about sanitation in their village. They take up a battle against open defecation by building toilets.

If Bollywood enthusiasts are going gaga over the quirky love story with an important message, B-Town celebs too are busy lauding the intriguing trailer. From Karan Johar to Ayushmann Khurrana to Bipasha Basu, many Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to praise the 3-minute trailer. “Super Trailer Akshay. Can’t wait to watch this exceptionally relevant and entertaining film,” tweeted filmmaker Karan Johar. While Anil Kapoor lauded the efforts of the team for ‘voicing an important issue’.

Here’s what the B-town said:

Karan johar

Super trailer akshay!! Can’t wait to watch this exceptionally relevant and entertaining film!!!!! #ToiletEkPremKathaTrailer

Riteish Deshmukh

Just what our country needs @ToiletTheFilm – proud of you Sundi @akshaykumar & @psbhumi you are awesome.

Anil Kapoor

Voicing an important issue in a heartwarming & eye opening way! Kudos @kriarj @akshaykumar #ToiletEkPremKathaTrailer

John Abraham

“Here’s wishing all the best to my co-producers of #Parmanu @kriarj & my friend @akshaykumar on their new venture!!”

Esha Gupta

What an amazing concept, glad it’s this. Goodluck for this @akshaykumar @kriarj @psbhumi

Ileana D’cruz

@akshaykumar @ToiletTheFilm @psbhumi Absolutely loved this! @psbhumi @akshaykumar can’t wait to watch #ToiletEkPremKatha !!! It’s going to be brilliant for sure 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Bipasha Basu

@akshaykumar & @kriarj,#ToiletEkPremKathaTrailer 👍🏻Sad that superstition n corruption doesn’t allow proper sanitation in rural India still

Ayushmann Khuranna

Yeh #Toilet bahut zor se aayegi! Waaaah👌👏✌️