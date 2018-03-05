Today’s music has a very short shelf life, says Aasif Sheikh

Actor Aasif Sheikh is a music lover and loves listening to all kinds of tracks. However, the actor adds that old songs are his favourite. “Earlier, there was a lot of meaning and depth in music. But today’s songs don’t have that in them. Whenever we listen to old songs even today they remain in our minds for a long time and have a long shelf life but today’s music has a very short shelf life. I like and enjoy listening to old songs rather than the latest tracks,” he says.

Ask him who are his favourite singers and he says, “My all-time favourite singers would be Kishore Da and Mohammad Rafi. I think no one can match up or even try to reach their level.”

Also Read: Aasif Sheikh turns sperm donor

There are a few tracks which he just loves listening to again and again. “I really enjoy listening to all types of music. There are so many songs that I love but ‘Itna Na mujhse tu pyar badha ki mein ek badal awara’ and ‘Ye duniya mil bhi jaaye to kya hain’ are really good, melodious and fantastic songs,” he says.