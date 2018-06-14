Title of ‘Wonder Woman 2’ revealed, Chris Pine to return

Los Angeles: The “Wonder Woman” sequel officially has a name and the follow-up to the Gal Gadot-fronted film is titled “Wonder Woman 1984”. Director Patty Jenkins also made a startling revelation that actor Chris Pine will reprise his role as Steve Trevor, American pilot and the love interest of Diana Prince/ Wonder Woman, in the upcoming film.

The filmmaker shared Pine’s still from the film on Twitter.

“Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! #WW84,” Jenkins captioned the photograph.

Pine’s Trevor, who sacrificed himself during World War I in 2017’s “Wonder Woman”, can be seen dressed in an ’80s avatar, along with the extras rocking yesteryear’s look.

Jenkins also shared Gadot’s first look from the new film in which one can see her shadow as she stands in front of a number of TVs playing retro pop culture footage.

“Wonder Woman 1984 #WW84,” she captioned the photograph.

Previously Jenkins revealed the sequel will be set in the United States. It is being said the plot is based against the backdrop of the Cold War.

The film will see Kristen Wiig play villain Cheetah. “Narcos” star Pedro Pascal is among the new entrants to the franchise. Warner Bros has set the film’s release date for November 1 next year.