Tina Ambani’s gift made Boney Kapoor cry: Read to know more

Tina Ambani and Kapoor family are very close friend, recently Tina visited Boney Kapoor and gifted him Sridevi’s photo in a silver frame, after seeing it Boney Kapoor started weeping. “Tina has gifted a gorgeous silver frame of Sridevi’s candid picture that was clicked during her 61st birthday bash. Who knew it would turn out to become Sridevi’s last get together in Mumbai. Boney was really touched when he saw the picture. He couldn’t hold back his tears and thanked Tina for bringing back some sweet memories,” a source told Bollywood Life.

Yesterday Boney Kapoor did ‘Asthi Visarjan’ of Sridevi at VIP ghat in Haridwar and with him brother Anil Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, Amar Singh and other family members were present. Before this Boney Kapoor immersed late Sridevi’s ashes in sea of Rameswaram on March 3.

According to a report in DNA Boney Kapoor wants all the holy rituals to take place at holy places “Conducting prayers at Haridwar is a significant custom for Hindus, especially for those who are from North India. And Boney wants to ensure that he goes through the rituals at the holy place,” DNA had quoted a source as saying in their report. Sridevi’s sudden demise was a shocker for her fans and family members, the actress Sridevi died on February 24 due to drowning in bathtub in Dubai’s hotel.