Tikli and Laxmi Bomb Poster: Now the revolution begins in the sex trade

Nowadays, there have been a lot of things happening in the film industry. Among all the controversies, people have been constantly reading about Padmavati’s controversy and Bigg Boss 11 updates. However, amidst all, recently, the new quirky poster is out of the film Tikli and Laxmi Bomb. Well, this name sounds similar to Aditya Kripalani’s book with the same name. But now, the popular book, Tikli and Laxmi Bomb is going to be present visually in front of audiences with the same name.

Recently, the poster of Tikli and Laxmi Bomb has been released and we must say that the poster will give excitement to watch it in theatres. As per the Mumbai Mirror’s report, Tikli and Laxmi Bomb follows the story of the two sex works Lakshmi and Tikli who decide to flush out men and make it a system run completely by women and safeguarded by women! Especially, if you see the poster carefully, then the tagline of the film, ‘A Revolution In The Sex Trade’ itself gives you an idea of what the film is going to be.

After all, sex racket has nowadays become one of the serious issues of our society. Thus, on the film on this topic, will surely bring some revolution among the women of the society. Marathi Industry’s popular actress Vibha Deshpande, who will be seen as Lakshmi in the film has revealed some interesting things about her character. In the Mumbai Mirror’s story, she said, “The complexity of the character has given me a chance to portray a strong character. I have learned the art of not expressing but still conveying.”

Reportedly, Tikli played by Chitrangada Chakraborty, will be seen in a complete rebellious avatar. Tikli and Laxmi Bomb also stars Suchitra Pillai in a grey character. The film is directed by Aditya Kripalani.