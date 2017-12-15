Tiger Zinda Hai: Watch deadly combo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as Tiger and Zoya

Mumbai: The makers of Tiger Zinda Hai have release the promo of deadly combination of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are playing the characters of Tiger and Zoya. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are taking on terrorists and extremists in the film.

Recently, Salman treated fans with the pack of wolves and now this promo has stolen the show. “Salman has been pushing the envelope in action over the years now and in Tiger Zinda Hai, he has just taken it to a whole new level. Salman has pulled off a brilliant action sequence with a pack of wolves! This will take the excitement of seeing the film to a whole new level as people haven’t seen this kind of action at all,” informs the source.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Tiger’s encounter with the wolves marks one of the most important chapters in the film. The idea was to do something which has never been seen on the Indian screen and give Tiger’s character an edge. This is a very dramatic chase and action sequence that Tiger has with pack real wolves.”

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, and it will hit theatres on December 22, 2017.