Tiger Zinda Hai: Tigress Katrina is all set to roar. Check it out

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is one of the most awaited films of the year. Katrina is going to be seen in a never seen before avatar in the forthcoming movie and we can vouch for it. Wondering why we are saying so? Well a couple of new stills from the film have come out which will make you more excited for the film.

In one of the pictures, Kat is seen taking training from Dark Knight action director for it and looks like she has done a fabulous job! The actress has been working extremely hard for this role and these pictures are a proof of the same. In another picture, she is seen taking sword fighting lessons. This is something that we have never seen Katrina before. Meanwhile, she did some action sequences in ‘Dhoom 3’ but looks like Kat in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is going all out with action! To shoot for Katrina’s action scenes, Tom Struthers, the action and stunts director of the film worked with her. Buster Reeves, the fight coordinator of many Hollywood films, also worked with Katrina on this portion.

If sources are to be believed then Katrina has been training rigorously and working out hard to achieve a certain level of fitness to be able to fit in her action sequences. Katrina herself has been posting quite a few pictures on her social media accounts from the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai regularly, and we are definitely expecting amazing action sequences from her, aren’t we? Interestingly, while fans are enjoying the pictures from the serene locations, here the makers also surprised us with a glimpse of the music of the film. Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a video clip where they were working on the music track of the film.

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is turning out to be a larger than life out and out action flick. Its first part ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ was a super hit. All Salman-Katrina fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite on-screen couple which is back together after five years. The film is scheduled to release on December 22, 2017.