Tiger Zinda Hai: ‘Swag se swagat’ gets Arabic version

Mumbai: The makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer “Tiger Zinda Hai” will release the films popular song “Swag se swagat” in Arabic.

Sung by Rabih Baroud and Brigitte Yaghi, and translated by Mohammad Jad Malak, the Arabic version of the song released on Thursday.

“As the song is a chartbuster here in India and the film is shot in the Middle East and focuses on a major issue that affects the region, we were very keen to engage with audiences there,” director Ali Abbas Zafar said in a statement.

“Dubbing the song in a local language is a way to connect with audiences in the Middle East, as Hindi films have huge appeal there and Salman Khan is the biggest superstar in the region,” Zafar added.

Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), “Tiger Zinda Hai”, a sequel to filmmaker Kabir Khan’s 2012 movie “Ek Tha Tiger” — will hit screens on December 22 worldwide.