Tiger Zinda Hai song Dil Diyan Gallan: Salman Khan wooing Katrina Kaif is a lesson in how to propose girl

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai’s new romantic song, Dil Diyan Gallan has been released and we must say that the song will surely teach you to how to propose a girl with a romantic style. Well, the song featuring Salman and Katrina is just a treat to their fans to watch them together.

Watch Dil Diyan Gallan Song:

Dil Diyan Gallan song starts with Salman Khan aka Tiger making breakfast for Katrina aka Zoya while listening to All India Radio. Later, the song progresses with Sallu’s back to back surprises to impress beautiful Kat. Interestingly, Salman’s candlelight dinner treat for Katrina will mesmerise you.

Especially, when Salman makes a portrayal of Katrina on the snow is the highlight scene of the song. After all their chemistry can be seen through every frame of the song. You would get amazed by seeing Salman Khan’s beard look in the song. Moreover, Katrina Kaif’s beauty and her innocence will make you fall for her again and again. While watching Dil Diyan Gallan, you will learn many things to how to woo your love with surprises.

Amidst all, exotic locales of Austria, soothing music of Vishal-Shekhar, Irshad Kamil’s meaningful lyrics and last but not the least Atif Aslam’s melodious voice make this song perfect. Notably, the song has been launched on the sets of Bigg Boss 11.

Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The film is all set to hit the screens on December 22, 2017, on the occasion of Christmas.