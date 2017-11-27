‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ song Dil Diyan Gallan first look: Salman enchanted by Katrina’s beauty

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is just around the corner and the makers are in full swing. The trailer and it’s first song ‘Swag Se Swagat’ have created a huge buzz and has surely become a chart-buster within a few days of it’s release. And after the trendy dance number, the makers are gearing up to release a romantic song.

Director, Ali Abbas Zafer shared a still from the upcoming song titled, ‘Dil Diyan gallan’. In the picture, Salman seems to be enchanted by Kat’s beauty. The way Salman looks at Katrina and how cannot control her smile while waltzing around together is something you can not miss. In the still, Katrina looks stunning in a beautiful pink gown while Salman looks handsome gentleman in a classic black suit.

The song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The choreographer took about two weeks to teach Waltz to Salman and Katrina for ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’.

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, a sequel to 2012 film ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, will head to the theaters on December 22.