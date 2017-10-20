Free Press Journal
'Tiger Zinda Hai' song being shot in Greece

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ song being shot in Greece

— By IANS | Oct 20, 2017 12:56 pm
Mumbai: The preparations for the shoot of the last song for “Tiger Zinda Hai” have begun in Greece. Director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted: “Nippy early morning in Greece… Preparation for last song begins ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.”

 

Zafar shared a video of the serene environment, but did not reveal the exact location of where the song is being shot for the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer.

Greece, with its picturesque locations, has been a loved destination for shooting Bollywood films. Whether it’s the pristine white constructions in Santorini, in Athens or at the Mykonos windmills — multiple songs have been shot there.

“Tauba tumhare ye ishaare”, “Suno na suno na”, “Meherbaan” and “Kissa hum likhenge” are some of the tracks shot in Greece.

