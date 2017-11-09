‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ should release in Pakistan: Imran Abbas

Islamabad: Actor Imran Abbas has hailed the trailer of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan‘s upcoming film “Tiger Zinda Hai” and wished that the film gets released in Pakistan.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, “Tiger Zinda Hai” is a sequel to the 2012 film “Ek Tha Tiger”, which was banned in Pakistan for portraying their security agencies wrongfully.

“So looking forward to watch ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. Good luck Salman Khan and the whole team. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ should be released in Pakistan,” Imran tweeted on Tuesday.

“Tiger Zinda Hai” will feature actress Katrina Kaif reprising her role of Pakistani agent Zoya. The film is slated to release on December 22.