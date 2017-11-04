‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ shot in challenging conditions, says director Ali Abbas Zafar

Mumbai: From filming in cold weather of Austria to the hot climate of Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi, director Ali Abbas Zafar says the upcoming film “Tiger Zinda Hai” has been shot in extremely challenging weather conditions. The action-thriller, starring superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, was shot at the Liwa desert for a crucial sequence in the film. The recorded temperature on the days they shot was at 50 degree celsius, a statement said.

“‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ required a certain scale of desert in the film and Liwa provided that. Temperatures were soaring and as we shot action sequences with a moving car here, the conditions were extremely challenging,” Zafar said. Zafar added that the film’s unit stood by the vision and added that “the local crew at Abu Dhabi was also very supportive”.

“Tiger Zinda Hai”, which is slated to release on December 22, is a sequel to the 2012 spy thriller film “Ek Tha Tiger”.