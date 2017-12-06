Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan did something special to make crying Katrina laugh; find out what

It’s a known fact that Tiger Salman Khan and his former girlfriend Katrina Kaif shares a special bond. The duo is currently promoting their upcoming film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. During one such promotion, Salman and Katrina visited the sets of Remo D’Souza and Terence Lewis’ Dance Champions where Katrina broke into tears and Salman did something really something special to make her smile.

Katrina got emotional after watching the performance of one of the contestants of the show on a song from the movie ‘Tere Naam’ starring Salman and Bhumika Chawla. She got so involved in the performance that the shoot of the show had to be stalled for ten minutes to let the actor get back her composure.

#Katrinakaif and #SalmanKhan spotted on the sets of #DanceChampions while promoting #TigerZindaHai #TigerZindaHaiGk #Katrina #Salman #Salkat A post shared by K A T R I N A K A I F (@gorgeous_katrina) on Dec 5, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

#Katrinakaif and #SalmanKhan promoting their upcoming film #TigerZindaHai on the sets of Dance Champions . . . #TigerZindaHai #TigerZindaHaiGk #Katrina #Salman A post shared by K A T R I N A K A I F (@gorgeous_katrina) on Dec 5, 2017 at 2:31am PST

Salman seeing Katrina crying went on the stage and danced on ‘Jag Ghoomeya’, rolling on the floor from his movie ‘Sultan. To this Katrina couldn’t help but laugh at his antics. Later the Salman and Katrina performed on ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ song “Dil Deewana” and attempted the funny hook step of the chartbuster. And also danced with the contestants and judges Remo and Terence on “Swag Se Swagat”.

Interesting to note, the episode was being shot on Monday when legendary actor Shashi Kapoor passed away. As soon as Salman and Remo got the news, the two left the sets and discussed whether or not to continue the shoot. Finally, they paid their last respects to the late actor by observing two minutes silence.