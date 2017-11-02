Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s behind the scene pictures leaked; check out here
Mumbai: New behind the scene pictures of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ got leaked in the morning, according to reports.
In one picture, Salman is standing on ice wearing a brown jacket and, in another pic, Katrina and Salman are seen in a camera with Ali Abbas Zafar on the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ sets.
Salman is working very hard for the film. He is currently shooting in Austria at 22 degree Celsius. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has said that, according to the script’s demand, they needed a very silent place, and that Salman and Katrina are feeling like time has stopped here.
“We have faces many problem while shooting in this thunder place. In fact, Salman got ill due to this climate but then also he completed his training,” director Ali Abbas Zafar has been quoted as saying. One romantic song is also said to have been picturised here.
Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to hit theatres on December 22, 2017.