‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ not political, only a human story: Ali Abbas Zafar

“Tiger Zinda Hai”, a film about two spies – one Indian and the other Pakistani – is largely a story about humanity, says its director Ali Abbas Zafar, who feels handling sensitive topics can be a “double-edged” sword these days.

Even at the best of times, tackling a movie with Indian and Pakistani protagonists can be tricky. How did he handle it? “The film is a very human story… it is not political at all. The idea is that when there is a fight between right and wrong, what is at stake is humanity. And there’s nothing bigger than humanity,” Zafar said.

Given the current times, there’s a question mark on the creative freedom of filmmakers in India, especially when it comes to sensitive topics. What does he have to say on that? “It’s a double-edged sword,” he said. “As a filmmaker and a creative person, I need to be sensitive to what is happening around me. I always personally think that no matter what happens, everything can be solved through dialogue. We should not take ourselves too seriously. At the end of it, it is a film… We work because of our conviction… at the same time it should not offend anyone.”

Working on the sequel has been challenging for Zafar. “But we are hopeful that the second part is going to live up to expectations. The story is the most important aspect of the film. Of course, Salman and Katrina are there. Both of them came on board after hearing the story, and they said that irrespective of whether it was a sequel or not, we had to do the film,” he said.

Zafar describes Salman as a “director’s actor”. “He has given me what I have required from him and he has worked really hard to make the film look a certain way,” he added of the film, which is said to be laced by some stunning action sequences.