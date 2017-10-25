Free Press Journal
Entertainment / 'Tiger Zinda Hai' New Poster: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back in the action mode

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ New Poster: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back in the action mode

— By Sumit Rajguru | Oct 25, 2017 10:38 am
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai have been creating a lot of buzz on the internet. Ever since the first poster of the film got released, Sallu fans have been eagerly waiting to see Salman and Katrina together on the screen once again after 5 long years. And guess what, the new poster of Tiger Zinda Hai is finally out. Especially, the new poster of Tiger Zinda Hai also features Katrina Kaif.

Yes, on Wednesday morning, Salman Khan has given surprise to his fans by sharing this news poster of Tiger Zinda Hai on his Twitter handle. The Being Human star shared a poster and wrote, “Tiger is Back ! #TigerZindaHai @TigerZindaHai”

Well, it looks like Salman and Katrina are back in the action mode. Their Rambo look shows that they are all set to fight back against their haters. After all, tiger and his tigress have always been spreading love and affection for each other. Like, Ek Tha Tiger, we can see the action and drama in this brand new poster of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Also read: First look of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is Salman Khan’s Diwali treat for fans; like it?

On the work front, Salman and Katrina are currently shooting a song in Greece for Tiger Zinda Hai. Sallu and Katrina have recently shared some on-set pictures on their official Instagram account.

Salman wrote, “In Greece” while Katrina wrote, “#Drama …….the calm before the storm”.

In Greece

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

#Drama …….the calm before the storm

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Oh my-my, we can’t hold our excitement to watch the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it is all set to release on the occasion of Christmas 2017.

So, get ready to meet your Santa on Christmas in the form of Tiger Zinda Hai.

