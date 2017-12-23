Tiger Zinda Hai: MNS threat to Salman Khan’s film continues post release

Mumbai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ released yesterday and is get a good response by audience and shows ran housefull in theatre.

On Friday, the film had to face another protest in many cinema halls across Rajasthan and Gujrat. The Valmiki Samaj vandalised the poster of Salman’s film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ after the actor allegedly used castiest slur in a TV show.

However, the film finds itself amidst another controversy as Raj Thackeray has threatened to halt release of the film if prime time theatre slot are not allowed to Marathi film, Deva.

According to Ameya Khopkar, member of MNS and president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Karmachari Sena (MNCKS) said in a press conference, “We have a very basic demand that certain screens be allotted to the Marathi films releasing on December 22 during the prime time slot.”

“YRF has blocked most of the screens for Tiger Zinda Hai and that’s completely unfair for the Marathi films – Deva and Gachchi – releasing on the same day. The Maharashtra government has set certain guidelines for Marathi cinema screenings and everyone has to follow them. If not, I warn YRF to be ready for consequences. After all, their shoots happen in Maharashtra too,” he added.