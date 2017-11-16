Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif is too hot to handle in ‘Swag Se Swagat’ song

There’s a word that describes Katrina Kaif perfectly – jaw-dropping! And one will get to see an unbelievably hot Katrina in the first song from Tiger Zinda Hai titled ‘Swag Se Swagat’.

The first dance number from Tiger Zinda Hai will see her groove with Salman Khan after 5 years since they last danced together in the prequel, Ek Tha Tiger‘s ‘Mashallah’. The song will showcase her perfect body and Katrina credits her intensive training regime and diet for this temperature soaring, drool-worthy figure. We have Katrina’s drop-dead gorgeous images from the song that will surely break the internet.

Tackling the role of an intelligence agent Zoya in this YRF action entertainer, Katrina has had to attain fighting fit form for the film. Her outstanding fitness level is also visible in the stunts that she has done herself.

With the ‘Swag Se Swagat’ song, Katrina Kaif is set to dish out her popular dancing diva avatar for fans. The high octane thriller, Tiger Zinda Hai, is set to release on Dec 22.