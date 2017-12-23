Tiger Zinda Hai: FIR lodged in Mumbai against Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra for using pejoratives

Mumbai: An FIR has been lodged against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra for using the word ‘Bhangi’ on a public platform as it hurt the sentiments of Scheduled Caste community.

The complaint was lodged on Saturday at the Andheri Police station by Navin Ramchandra Lade, the general secretary of Rojgar Aghari Republican Part of India and a member of Scheduled Cast (MAHAR).

The statement released by Lade’s lawyer read: “Salman along with Katrina Kaif on a TV Show stated insulting word ‘Bhangi’ against the member of the scheduled cast.”

“Actor Shilpa Shetty stated in her interview ‘I look like bhangi’. it appears from her statement that she is encouraging and spreading ill-feeling among the entire society, he also intentionally insulted members of schedule cast… Both actors have committed offence U/s 3(1)(r)(u) of The SC/ST (POA) Amendment Act 2015, w.e.f 26/1/2016, 7 (1)(c) (d) Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1995.”

Lade also mentioned, “I felt insulted and humiliated being a member of Scheduled Caste myself. I feel very pained and hurt due to the insulting statement made by Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty.”