Tiger Zinda Hai faces blazing protest by Valmiki community members after Salman Khan’s alleged casteist remark

After Padmavati, it is Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai that has drawn the ire of a section of society. This year’s big release ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ a Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starred film, today had to face protest in many cinema halls across Rajasthan and some cinema halls in Gujarat too. While protesters belonging to Valmiki Samaj vandalised posters of Bollywood actor Salman Khan‘s film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘ at a cinema hall in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur after the actor allegedly used casteist slur in a TV show.

Even protest was sen outside Pratap cinema and Rajhans Multiplex in Vadodara, Gujarat. Movie shows were cancelled in these to cinema halls due to protest.





“Salman Khan has uttered a derogatory word against the Balmiki Samaj and it is really condemnable. The Bollywood actor should publically apologise for this otherwise an FIR will be lodged against him,” said Lalu Balmiki in Jaipur.Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought a reply from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the police commissioners of Delhi and Mumbai over complaints made against the 51-year-old actor and the actress in connection with the controversy.

The commission issued the notice after it received a complaint from an ex-chairman of the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis, Harnam Singh. Singh, in his complaint, said that the actors used the word ‘bhangi’ in separate TV shows which clearly insults the entire Valmiki community of the world.

Salman had used the word during the promotion of his film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ while referring to his dancing skills. Shilpa had reportedly used the word to describe how she looks at home.

(Inputs from ANI)